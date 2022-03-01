The Queen pictured for the first time since COVID-19 isolation The monarch had been isolating at Windsor Castle

The Queen has been pictured for the first time since her COVID-19 isolation. The monarch, 95, carried out two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, meeting the Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero and the Ambassador of Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi.

Her Majesty could be seen wearing a green outfit during her video meetings from her Berkshire abode.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 February and was suffering with "mild cold-like symptoms".

Last week, she cancelled her planned virtual engagements as she continued to isolate at Windsor Castle. She did, however, hold her weekly telephone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Wednesday.

The Queen speaking with the Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero

The palace said last week that Her Majesty would continue with light duties, which are thought to include going through her red boxes and signing off official papers.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors' orders to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

The Queen meeting with the Ambassador of Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi

Her Majesty has also been pictured using a walking stick more frequently, including at a tea party in Sandringham earlier this month to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

Over the weekend, it emerged that the Queen had accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice to delay the diplomatic reception which had been due to take place at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

It is understood the postponement is because of the situation in Ukraine and is unrelated to the monarch's health.

According to The Daily Mail, the Queen enjoyed a family reunion with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Sunday, following her isolation period. She reportedly saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, along with Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter, Sienna.

