Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back!

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"

The announcement comes almost two months after Sarah revealed that she was taking a break from her popular YouTube series. An Instagram Stories message for her nearly 12,000 followers on the channel's official account posted at the time read: "Storytime with Fergie and Friends will be taking a further break. We will update you soon on a return date."

The Duchess launched her Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel at the start of the first lockdown in 2020. The project sees her reading a traditional children's story daily, as well as sharing arts and crafts ideas and fun recipes.

In recent months, the Duchess has been notably absent from social media, only returning in 2022 on 11 February for a post about her own book, Her Heart For A Compass.

Sarah's YouTube video series is coming back on Thursday

The royal shared an animated video of the front cover of her first novel, writing: "I'm delighted and proud to announce that my Sunday Times bestselling historical romance novel, #HerHeartForACompass, will be published in paperback around the world on 12 May 2022."

Meanwhile, last week, the mum-of-two was inundated with messages of support and praise when she shared another video on Instagram on a topic that's close to her. She shared an instalment of her Historical Romance Book Club with Mills & Boon where she recommended the book, The Captain's Impossible Match by Laura Martin.

Sarah had nothing but praise for the "incredible" story written by doctor and author Laura which she implored fans to go out and buy from WH Smith, Amazon and the Mills & Boon website.

