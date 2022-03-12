Prince Harry rocks a surprising new look for Invictus Games video The Invictus Games take place 16 to 22 April

Prince Harry rocked an incredible all-orange outfit for a fun new video to celebrate the upcoming Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, joined members of The Netherlands team for the video which saw him practise his Dutch before taking off his hoodie to reveal that he was wearing an orange tree and orange sweatpants, matching the nation's colors.

Harry was joined by Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes, and Alina Zoet for the video, which began with him asking them to tell him some key phrases.

"One more time guys, please. You know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well. So how do I say, 'Good afternoon. You've done a great job,' in Dutch?" he said, to which they four athletes all talked over each other making it hard for the Duke to understand.

The fivesome then bounced off each other as Harry shared his love for stroopwafel, a famous dutch sweet treat, and he was taught how to say 'Scheveningen', a district of The Hague.

"Do you think I'm ready?" he asked before in Dutch closing out: "Thank you, see you soon in The Hague."

Harry stripped down to the bold look

"Don't forget your hat," Alina then quipped to which Harry replied: "Ah, yes."

He then put the orange baseball cap on, along with a pair of orange sunglasses, before standing up and taking off his jacket to reveal the orange outfit.

The postponed 2021 Games in The Hague was moved to 16 to 22 April amid the pandemic.

Harry met members of the Dutch delegation

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance together at the Toronto games.

