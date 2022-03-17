Royal family opens doors of residence to welcome Ukrainian refugees The Royal Palace has confirmed the move

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have announced that they will be opening their doors to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The royal palace confirmed that the couple would provide two apartments that could host three refugee families. The homes in question are located in properties belonging to the Royal Donation, which will be repurposed to help those in need.

President of the Royal Donation Jan Smets said in a statement: "These are accommodations whose original purpose was to be made available to social agencies to accommodate people on low incomes, a mission that corresponds well to what we wish to achieve with the royal donation."

However, "given the refugee crisis, we will make these house available for emergency reception".

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde will welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict

Mr Smets added: "These are single-family homes which will be available at the beginning of April."

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde – who have been married since 1999 and share four children together – have already shown their solidarity with those escaping the conflict.

The royal couple are parents to four children

Just last week, they visited an emergency shelter set up for refugees in Brussels, with the king later paying another visit to a registration centre for Ukrainian refugees.

Royals across the world have shown their support for Ukraine in recent weeks, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking the unusual step of releasing a personal statement on social media.

William and Kate have shown their support for the people of Ukraine

Simply signed 'W & C', the message read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, meanwhile, spoke about the conflict during a visit to a Ukrainian Catholic Church at the start of the month.

Prince Charles and Camilla recently visited a Ukrainian Catholic Church

"I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression," Charles told members of the Ukrainian community.

The heir to the throne also said that he and his wife had been moved by the "bravery, generosity and fortitude" of everyday Ukrainians.

