Kate Middleton pays heartfelt tribute to Ukraine with symbolic jewellery choice You may have missed this hidden detail in Kate's outfit...

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is known for her impeccable style and effortless elegance, proven by her brilliant blue outfit worn to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday - yet royal fans may have missed the hidden meaning behind her jewellery.

Kate looked incredible alongside Prince William in her striking outfit, pairing a unique blazer-style dress by Catherine Walker London with a vibrant blue pillbox hat designed by Sean Barrett. We loved her simple jewellery and smart clutch bag, as well as co-ordinating blue heels.

The Duchess' open collar dress elegantly displayed her diamond and sapphire necklace, which the royal significantly wore for the first time back in 2020 to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It's not confirmed whether the Duchess deliberately chose to rewear her necklace in a mark of solidarity with Ukraine, though it's not unlike Kate to style jewellery that contains a hidden meaning or subtle nod of appreciation.

Kate's jewellery bore significance to Ukraine

Many royal fans have suggested her choice to wear blue, a colour within the Ukrainian flag, was also a subtle nod in support of the country given the devastating conflict currently happening in Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid an emotional visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London last week amid the ongoing crisis.

William and Kate met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers and heard first-hand about how the social club is supporting the most vulnerable.

The royals also heard about the challenges the centre faces to get donations to where it is most needed and admitted that their own children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had come home asking questions about the war.

The Cambridges met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy back in 2020

This wasn't the first time the Cambridges have shown their support for Ukraine. Shortly after Russia's invasion, the royals posted a personal tweet, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.