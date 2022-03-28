Autumn Phillips’ steps out with new boyfriend and daughters Isla and Savannah Autumn was previously married to the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips’ ex-wife Autumn Phillips has been pictured with her new partner, Donal Mulryan, for the first time. The new couple stepped out with her and Peter Phillips' two daughters, Isla and Savannah, during a family day out at the weekend.

The pair have reportedly been dating each other for the last few months following Autumn’s split from Peter in 2021, and looked happy and at ease with each other during the fun day out at the Cirencester horse trials, where they joined Mike and Zara Tindall, who also attended the event with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas - with Zara competing at the horse trials. A source told HELLO!: "They were all enjoying a family day out at Cirencester."

Donal Mulryan is the founder of the UK development and construction company Rockwell, and the website for the company has shared some information on his career. It reads: "With over 30 years of experience, Donal has delivered more than 6 million sq ft of UK hotel, residential and commercial property. Throughout his career he has successfully delivered award-winning, iconic buildings in London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.

The pair seemed content as they spent time with Isla and Savannah

"Donal is a Patron of the Patchwork Foundation, which seeks to engage young people from disadvantaged and minority communities in politics and civil society."

Meanwhile, Peter has also found love again with a family friend, Lindsay Wallace. Lindsey is a friend of Zara, and attended her wedding as well as Lucas’ Christening in 2021.

Peter and Autumn split in 2021

The divorce was finalised back in June 2021, and a statement on behalf of the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

