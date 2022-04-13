Princess Anne's incredible royal tour style secret

Princess Anne has just returned from her first royal tour since the start of the pandemic, visiting Australia and Papua New Guinea with her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Unlike what you might expect from the daughter of the Queen, however, she didn't have a hairstylist or makeup artist in her entourage.

Instead, the enterprising Princess reportedly prefers to apply her own makeup and style her hair in its signature bun whilst on tour. Not only that, but the down-to-earth royal chose to fly commercially on the long journey rather than taking a private jet.

Anne also eschewed personal assistants, photographers, and someone to help with royal correspondence.

She was accompanied only by her husband, their security detail, and one member of office staff.

The royal couple in Papua New Guinea

She's also believed to not have a fashion stylist or advisor, selecting her own outfits. The Princess Royal is known for being one of the hardest-working royals and packed in an impressive 20 engagements into four days during her trip.

Anne attended the Sydney Royal Easter Show shortly after landing in Sydney and fans were appreciative of the effort she made, as they shared photos from the event to social media.

One wrote: "It's lovely to see Princess Anne in Australia for the platinum jubilee. Such a huge asset to the royal family," while another commented: "Love this hard-working woman."

The Princess is one of the hardest-working royals

Another supporter added: "Princess Anne does such a good job representing HM." No doubt the Queen has appreciated her daughter's efforts, as Anne has stepped in while her mother has struggled with her health, including a recent bout of COVID-19 and some mobility difficulties.

According to The Daily Mail, the Princess notched up 387 public appearances in 2021, stepping up as Her Majesty's ill-health reportedly led her to cancel several public appearances.

