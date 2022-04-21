The Queen dons floral scarf and pink lipstick for birthday outing The monarch celebrated her birthday in private

Celebrations were in order as the Queen celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday and donned a beautiful spring look for the occasion.

Captured talking to her bodyguard as he drove through the grounds of her Norfolk estate, the monarch was seen wearing an elegant floral headscarf, pink lipstick and glamorous tinted sunglasses.

The Queen is poignantly staying at Wood Farm, the modest cottage which the Duke of Edinburgh made his retirement base in his final years.

Birthday wishes have poured in from the royal family, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share their wishes for the Queen.

Photos by Geoff Robinson

The royal couple shared two photos, one showing them standing next to Her Majesty during their visit to the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.

The second was a heartfelt snap captured by Kate, showing the Queen sitting with Prince Phillip and seven of their great-grandchildren.

Captioning the post, they wrote: "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!

Fans were excited to send their birthday wishes to the Queen

"An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year."

Royal fans couldn't wait to respond with their own birthday wishes for the Queen.

One fan wrote: "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth!" A second replied: "Happy Birthday your Majesty! Enjoy every single moment of your special day!"

The official Instagram for the Royal Family also posted a marvelous tribute to the Queen in celebration of her epic milestone.

In the photo, the Queen looked spectacular holding two pure white horses and donned a forest green coat.

Captioning the post were the words: "Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @royalwindsorhorseshow have released a new photograph of Her Majesty with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the photo is the fourth in a series of photos released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, following images that celebrated the Golden Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday.

"First staged in 1943, The Queen has attended every single Royal Windsor Horse Show. Henrydallalphotography.com"

