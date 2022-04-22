Prince Harry enjoys secret outing to Irish pub – check out his order The royal has been in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been enjoying the past few days in the Netherlands as he's watched the 2022 Invictus Games.

And ahead of the final day of events, the Duke of Sussex headed to Irish pub, O'Casey's, with a group of friends where he enjoyed a pint of Guinness. However, the royal made sure to limit himself to just the one alcoholic beverage as he sipped on lemonade for the rest of the evening. This seems to be the norm for the Duke, as pub owner John Gulay said the royal told him: "One pint, that's it. I stick to one pint and then I'll move to lemonade."

John even said that Harry was offered a round of tequila shots, but he turned them down and said they should be given to other patrons in the bar.

The Duke was reportedly in the pub for an hour and a half before heading off for dinner at a different venue. However, John decided against charging Harry even when the royal offered to pay.

Following his night-out, Harry joined up with King Willem‑Alexander where they watched Team USA clinch the gold medal in the wheelchair basketball.

The Duke and King Willen-Alexander had a great time at the Games

On the final day of the Games, Harry revealed that the 2025 edition will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, which are both in Canada.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Games are due to be held in the German city of Düsseldorf.

During their trip to the Netherlands, Harry and wife Meghan Markle caught up with a number of members of the Canadian team including retired Warrant Officer from the Canadian Armed Forces, Joanne Bradley.

Recalling her meeting with Harry and Meghan, Jo told HELLO! Canada: "Prince Harry came across as very genuine. This is his Games and he's really here for the athletes. He said to, 'Enjoy every minute'.

The royal was said to have limited himself to one pint

"Then along came Meghan, and she saw the medal around my neck and asked what it was for. She just gave me this great big hug! She was in a beautiful dress, cream-coloured and just didn't care – she came in for the smelliest and sweatiest hug possible! It was fantastic."

Jo suffers from multiple sclerosis but didn't let that stop her from competing in track, swimming, and wheelchair basketball this year in The Hague.

Harry and Meghan also met with retired Sergeant Chris Zizek, and Royal Air Force Captain Mike Burt who is also on the Canadian team.

