Princess Eugenie is launching her own podcast series The royal co-founded her own charity in 2017

Princess Eugenie is launching her very own podcast series with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

The royal, 31, revealed the news in the initiative's monthly newsletter, which shared highlights of their work from 2021.

In a joint message, Eugenie and her fellow co-founder, Julia de Boinville, said: "We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!"

A photo showed the pair with microphones sitting on a cream sofa in front of a dark blue bookcase filled with novels and photographs.

Last year, Eugenie and Julia visited the Rosmini Centre, the Ferry Project and Wisbech Museum in Cambridgeshire to learn about the history of the anti-slavery movement. They also joined a baking session at Bramber Bakehouse, which supports women survivors of human trafficking.

And the school friends took a trip down memory lane as they returned to Marlborough College to speak to students about their charity work.

Eugenie and Julia are launching their own podcast series

In an Instagram post back in October, Eugenie and Julia shared the story of how the initiative came about, writing: "We met on the bus on our way to a school trip and knew at once that this was just the beginning of a life-long friendship and adventure!

"After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers. In 2012, we went on a trip to Kolkata, India. Here, we visited an organisation called Women’s Interlink Foundation and first became aware of modern slavery. Aloka Mitra, the founder of Women's Interlink, rescues girls from modern slavery, gives them a home and teaches them a simple vocational skill – fabric printing.

Eugenie and Julia co-founded their charity in 2017

"We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live. We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect.

"We spent the next 5 years educating ourselves. We became obsessive investigators and would visit anyone who could help us expand our knowledge; from policy makers, law enforcement agencies and academics, to NGOs, social workers and survivors. We asked everyone we encountered, 'what can two young girls like us do to help?' Without fail, the answer was always raise awareness. So this became our mission. In 2017, we proudly launched The Anti-Slavery Collective."

A launch date for the podcast series is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will celebrate their son August's first birthday on 9 February.

