Princess Eugenie shares loving birthday tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank The two have been married since 2018

Princess Eugenie took to social media to show her love for her husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday with a pair of candid snapshots.

The royal shared two pictures of the couple, one of them cheekily posing in a park with bright smiles, with the other quite the stark opposite.

VIDEO: Princess Eugenie shares adorable video of baby August in miniature football kit

For the second shot, the two pulled in for a selfie while on a flight with masks on, although their smiles could be seen by their eyes.

Eugenie captioned the post with a loving message for the 36-year-old, saying: "Happy birthday to you my Jack. 36 years today. What a journey it's been so far. Can't wait for so many more."

Fans quickly inundated the social media post with birthday messages and wishes for Jack, with many others sharing heart emojis as well.

Eugenie celebrated Jack's birthday with a pair of candid snaps

Last year to mark the event, Eugenie shared three photos of her husband, and in two of them he carried their son August, who was just months old in the snaps.

In one, the youngster was cradled in his father's arms in a beautifully embroidered jumper that bore his name, while in a second he was being carried in a baby-sling.

The Queen's granddaughter will likely celebrate with her husband and son, who recently had a milestone of his own to celebrate.

The Princess shared two snaps to her Stories on Easter Monday displaying August's first steps, one showing the toddler walking cautiously towards a tree in a field of daffodils, and another showing Jack encouraging August to walk towards Eugenie, who can be seen waiting for him in front with her arms wide open and a surprised look on her face.

Last year, the royal marked her husband's birthday with some sweet snaps

Eugenie didn't caption any of the snaps, but she did add a "Happy Easter" GIF and another of a bunny surrounded by Easter eggs.

