The Queen's cousin Zenouska Mowatt stuns in Victoria Beckham dress at society wedding

Zenouska Mowatt, the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra of Kent, stunned royal watchers on Tuesday as she shared gorgeous photos of herself attending PR director Sophie Elliott's wedding in London.

The head of Marketing at Halcyon Days, took to Instagram to share the gorgeous snaps and her choice of dress for the big day – a stunning blue Victoria Beckham design which she perfectly matched with shoes in the same hue.

In one of the pictures, Zenouska can be seen hugging the gorgeous bride, who wore a billowing wedding dress, featuring a high-neckline and T-shirt style design to marry her businessman boyfriend Dominic La Motte in a church ceremony before partying at The Wallace Collection in London over the weekend.

Also in attendance was the Queen's distant cousin, and Zenouska's first cousin, Flora Vesterberg, who last year was a bride herself.

Zenouska looked stunning in a Victoria Beckham design

A host of royals, such as Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor, attended the marriage blessing held at St James's Church in September.

The bride looked ethereal in a Phillipa Lepley bridal gown featuring delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline, but the celebrations didn't stop there.

Flora, who also attended the wedding, shared new wedding pictures this week

Taking to Instagram this week, Flora revealed that following their reception, they hosted their Swedish guests at Claridges Hotel for a "more intimate celebration" – and her choice of dress was incredible.

"Thank you @voguescandinavia for a lovely feature. Following our wedding reception, we hosted our Swedish guests @claridgeshotel for a more intimate celebration. I sourced and restored a bejewelled vintage dress from the 1960s worn with bespoke @jimmychoo and @cartier pieces," she wrote alongside a gorgeous picture of her and Timothy Vesterberg.

"We fell in love with the Art Deco architecture and the hand-painted @degournay wallpaper. It was very inspiring to see it being made at their London studio with @vampatrons last week. Link in bio. Photographs by @rebeccasreid. #London #ClaridgesHotel #deGournay #VogueWeddings #VogueScandinavia."