The Queen poses for very regal Platinum Jubilee portrait Her Majesty is celebrating 70 years on the throne

The Queen has posed for a very regal new portrait in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee. Pictured sitting on a cushioned window seat at her home, Windsor Castle, with the historic residence's famous Round Tower visible in the distance, Her Majesty looks happy and content as she marks 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was photographed by Ranald Mackechnie in the Victoria Vestibule in her private apartments at Windsor, is elegant in a dusky dove blue coat.

The Angela Kelly number features shiny pearl and diamante scalloped beading, embroidered around the collar and front trim.

In a special message released to the nation and signed Elizabeth R, the Queen thanked members of the public for celebrating her Jubilee and said she hoped many "happy memories" would be formed over the weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said. "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

The Queen posed for a new portrait in Windsor

The Queen has been pacing herself ahead of her busy weekend of events. She enjoyed a short private break in Balmoral, Scotland although her journey back to Windsor saw her plane perform an aborted landing due to lightning.

On Thursday, she is set to kick off the official celebrations by attending Trooping the Colour, her military birthday parade. She will also be joined by her grandson Prince William in the evening at the beacon-lighting ceremony as more than 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in celebration of the Jubilee.

Other events she is expected to attend include the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, and the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, when it's hoped the Queen will make a final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend of festivities.

