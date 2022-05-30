12 Amazon Jubilee buys that will arrive in time for your bank holiday celebration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, and for those planning a party - whether it is a large affair or more intimate celebration - you can still get your last-minute props in time for the four-day weekend, which will run from 2 - 4 June 2022.

While some may be arranging a full blown street party for the neighbours, others may be looking to watch the Trooping the Colour from the comfort of their own home, or garden and either way, there are a whole host of appropriate buys for the perfect do.

RELATED: 24 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch

READ MORE: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

From banners and table decorations, to a mini projector to watch the full weekend’s royal engagements on, and a gazebo to ensure your Jubilee bash will not be ruined by unpredictable British weather, there is something for everyone.

The best part, you can still purchase your essentials from Amazon, which will arrive in time for the 2 June.

Whether you are a Prime member, or a new Amazon shopper, there are a variety of delivery options to ensure your party is pulled off to perfection; from next day delivery, to same day delivery.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Last minute Jubilee buys from Amazon

Platinum Jubilee Union Jack Flag

While some may opt for pop-up props, and life-size cut outs of the Queen, others may prefer something a little more subtle, and a flag is that.

A flag can be pinned up in your home, garden, or out the window so you can show your appreciation for the Queen and her impressive 70-year reign.

Queens Platinum Jubilee Union Jack Flag, £9.99 | $12.63, Amazon

Platinum Jubilee Street Party Pack Set

Looking for a quick and easy solution to transform your Jubilee party, this set, which comes complete with Union Jack printed plates and bowls, are a must.

Not only are they appropriate for the royal theme, but it also makes for easy washing up at the end of the bash, which is just what we like to hear.

Platinum Jubilee Street Party Pack Set, £25.99 | $32.96, Amazon

Red, white and blue Jubilee balloons

Balloons are another failsafe option when planning a party, and often the first port of call when party planning.

This bundle comes in the three colours, which are a nod to those on the Union Jack, but also have “70 Platinum Jubilee” emblazoned in gold on each balloon.

Balloons for Street Party Celebrations 3 Colors with Red Blue White, £8.49 | $10.74, Amazon

Quality Street 2kg pack

You simply can’t have a party without sweet treats, and this 2kg box of chocolates is just the ticket.

No matter the age of the guests attending your party, Quality Street will be a hit.

Quality Street 2kg pack, £21.99 | $27.81, Amazon

Gingham Rectangular Plastic Table Cover

Whether you are planning a Jubilee party indoors, or outside, a table runner is the piéce de rèsistance.

A table cover not only protects your table from any spillages, but is a subtle detail to make your table a little easier on the eye, especially if you are using a makeshift folding table.

Gingham Rectangular Plastic Table Cover, £2.69 | $3.40, Amazon

Queens Jubilee Prosecco Gift Themed Hamper

Stocking up on all the food and drinks for you Jubilee party, no matter how big or small, can be quite costly, which is why a hamper that includes all of the essentials is a no brainer.

This bundle comes complete with flutes, and bunting, as well as Prosecco, Butterscotch biscuits and Ferrero Rochers.

Queens Jubilee Prosecco Gift Themed Hamper, £23.99 | $30.33, Amazon

Evansea Prosecco Spumante

The Platinum Jubilee is a huge milestone for the Queen, and to mark the celebration a glass of bubbly is a must.

This bundle includes six bottles, so you are fully equipped for the full four-day bank holiday.

Evansea Prosecco Spumante, £50.58 | $63.96, Amazon

Union Jack Bunting Flag Banner

No party is complete without bunting; whether it is a birthday, christmas, baby shower, or christening.

Bunting is a simple, and affordable, last-minute purchase, which can truly transform any bash. Hang around the garden, your table, indoors on your windows, or even in your car, to really get into the party spirit.

Union Jack Bunting Flag Banner, £5 | £6.32, Amazon

Mini Portable Projector

Whether you are looking to watch the Trooping the Colour or the Platinum Party at the Palace, having a large screen to watch it on will make you think you are there in person is more achievable with a mini projector.

If you are hosting a garden party, or an indoors do, this portable projector, is a must.

Mini portable projector, £79.99 | $101.14, Amazon

Folding Table

If you are taking part in Platinum Jubilee celebrations, whether it is a picnic with the family, or street party, a long folding table may well come in handy.

This folding table reaches over four feet, so you can lay out all the treats for your guests, without fear of damaging your table - or it not fitting on your dining table.

Folding Table, £34.99 | $44.24, Amazon

Outdoor Canopy

British weather is unpredictable, which is why stocking up on the essentials for a rainy day is always a wise decision.

This canopy is currently on sale, and not only protects against the sun’s rays, so not to spoil the food, but also rain, so your outdoor party can still go ahead come rain or shine.

Waterproof Outdoor Sunscreen Canopy, £17.84 | $22.56, Amazon

LED String Lights

You may be planning a day party, but there is no doubt some do’s may extend into the evening.

Of course, you don’t want your guests to sit in darkness, which is why LED string lights are an ideal solution to put up around the garden, or on your balcony for cosy al fresco festivities.

LED String Lights, £59.49 | $75.22, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.