Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's heartfelt moment at the Queen's Jubilee

Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher aka 'Wolfie' had a sweet encounter with a police officer near Buckingham Palace on the Saturday of the Queen's Jubilee.

The adorable photo was shared by Christopher's mother Dara Huang to her Instagram Stories and it showed the six-year-old clutching a bunch of flowers and waving to a police officer.

The official was pictured smiling with his arms outstretched towards the little one – how cute!

Wolfie was wearing a blue long-sleeve t-shirt and red bottoms, getting into the Jubilee spirit in patriotic colours.

Dara wrote alongside the photo: "How sweet are these guards?"

On Sunday, Wolfie stepped up the celebrating as he was invited to the very special Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside of Buckingham Palace.

Accompanied by his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his wife Princess Beatrice, the six-year-old looked so dapper in his button-up wool coat. Dressed for the occasion, Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her royal blue polka dot dress.

Other royals in attendance were Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, and more.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, on 18 September 2021 but the little one was not present at the state occasion.

The parade took place from 2.30pm, and the spectacular £15million procession delighted viewers of all ages as it travelled through the streets of Westminster, up the Mall and onto Buckingham Palace.

An array of celebrities were in attendance, as part of the parade, including Dame Joan Collins, Gok Wan, Holly Willoughby, Idris Elba and Sir Cliff Richard.

While Her Majesty was not out watching the show, it is hoped the monarch will make a final appearance on the Palace balcony to witness Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem with a choir made up of nearly 200 celebrities to bring a close to the Jubilee celebrations.

