Kate Middleton struggles with endearingly relatable mum moment during Jubilee Pageant - WATCH

He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!

Prince Louis' funny faces continue!

His mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, however, had her hands full with the little tot, who sat down in the front row of the royal box and swiftly started sucking his thumb. Like many mothers around the world, Kate was quick to try and distract her son and tapped his thumb out of his mouth. But in true Louis form, his fun and hilarious behaviour continued.

Little Louis was determined to suck his thumb!

Moments later he pulled a very cheeky face at his mother, sticking his tongue out at her, forcing Kate to have to have a quiet stern word with him. There followed a very amusing interaction with family member Mike Tindall - who told him that he was watching him! The cheeky pre-schooler then started making funny faces, just like he did on the balcony of Trooping the Colour.

Louis was seated next to his siblings, George and Charlotte. The trio were last seen all together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

It's been a non-stop weekend for the young royals. Highlights have included George and William indulging in a spot of singing along to Rod Steward's rendition of Sweet Caroline at Saturday night's concert, while Charlotte and Kate snuggled up together under a blanket, waving their flags.

WATCH: Kate tries to stop little Louis sucking his thumb!

The Prince and Princess also showed off their own talents earlier on Saturday when they got an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of preparations for another jubilee concert in Cardiff. Charlotte had a go at conducting a live Orchestra as they played We Don't Talk About Bruno from Disney's Encanto before the brother-sister duo were allowed temporary free rein of the sound and light decks on the main concert stage.

Sunday's colourful street pageant brought the four-day celebrations to a close. 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers are involved in staging the 3km carnival procession from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

