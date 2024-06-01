Big celebration for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of missing society wedding of the year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a busy few weeks following their trip to Nigeria and Prince Harry's brief pitstop in London. And while royal watchers are eagerly awaiting for the Duke of Westminster's big day in Chester on 7 June, we suspect Prince Harry and Meghan will remain at home.

Instead, the couple will be marking their daughter Princess Lilibet's third birthday on 4 June, and they will no doubt pull out all the stops for the celebration.

© Netflix Princess Lilibet turns three on 4 June

The royal youngster lives in Montecito, California with her parents and older brother, Prince Archie, and we imagine the close-knit family are throwing a fun party for little Lilibet in their stunning mansion.

During their recent tour of Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess shared rare details about their two children. When they visited a local school, supported by their Archewell Foundation, Harry asked some students: "Is singing and dancing your favourite class?"

"That's Lili's favorite class," Meghan said of their daughter. "Maybe it's all the jumping around."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan recently opened up about their children in Nigeria

She added of her little one: "And interestingly, so our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes.

"And she said 'Mama, I see me in you'. Oh, now she was talking really, literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you, but as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."

Lilibet's birthday comes days ahead of the Duke of Westminster's wedding. Hugh is close with both Prince William and Prince Harry, and is godfather to Prince George and Prince Archie.

However, it is believed only the Prince of Wales will be in attendance, acting as an usher at the wedding. The Grosvenor family have been among the guests at many a royal gathering, including William and Kate's wedding in 2011, and Harry and Meghan's nuptials in 2018.

Hugh Grosvenor will marry Olivia Henson on 7 June

He also attended Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace after being named as one of his godparents.

Hugh became the Duke of Westminster at the age of 25 was ranked 11th on the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated fortune of £9.9 billion after inheriting the Grosvenor estate.