Sarah Ferguson has won praise from her fans after the Duchess of York shared a moving tribute to the Queen on her 96th birthday.

Sarah shared a photo of Her Majesty looking radiant in pink, as she wrote: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty. What an amazing day of celebrations for the most inspirational Head of State, leader, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law." The monarch looked radiant in the photo that Sarah shared, wearing a pink overcoat and matching hat that carried a lace design.

Fans were amazed by Sarah's loving tribute, and they were quick to share well-wishes with the Queen and praise the author for her post.

One said: "Wonderful photo!! @sarahferguson15," while a second posted: "Blessed and Happy Birthday to the Icon Queen, most beautiful photo Duchess blessings to all."

A third shared: "Beautiful!!! Such an icon… you are so blessed to know her," and a fourth added: "Elizabeth is from a generation that is long gone she is most definitely a woman to be admired, happy birthday Elizabeth."

The post also attracted attention from around the world, with many from different nations wishing the Queen a happy birthday. Some followers identified themselves as from Canada, Ukraine, or even Portugal.

Sarah had some moving words to share about the Queen

Her Majesty will be no doubt delighted with Sarah's warm words as she reportedly has a good bond with the author.

The monarch is said to have been impressed with the loyalty that Sarah showed the royal family, even following her divorce from Prince Andrew.

She was also reportedly impressed with how Sarah was able to keep a strong bond with her ex-husband.

Last year, Her Majesty extended an open invitation to the 62-year-old to stay with her and Andrew at Balmoral Castle for as long as Andrew was staying there over the summer period.

