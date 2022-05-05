Sarah Ferguson and Prince Albert of Monaco enjoy rare outing together The royal pair are in Sweden

Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out on Thursday for a rare outing with Prince Albert II of Monaco, who was presented with a very exciting award in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The royal pair attended an event for The Perfect World Foundation, an organisation which the Duchess is a Global Ambassador for.

This year, Prince Albert was the recipient of the ninth Perfect World Foundation award, for his commitment to protecting the ocean.

The award ceremony took place at The Arctic Ocean Gala, at the Gothenburg Stock Exchange.

It was a rare outing for the royal pair

During the visit, the Prince inaugurated Project Ocean, the organisation's latest campaign, which aims to spread knowledge about fishing nets and other lost fishing equipment in the sea.

According to the organisation's website: "‘Project Ocean’ is The Perfect World Foundation’s overall project focusing on restoring our oceans.

"With campaigns such as The Blue Bucket which aims to engage everyone to help pick up plastic from our oceans, along coasts and on beaches, with the goal of spreading knowledge about the impact plastic waste has on our oceans."

Sarah presented the 2021 to Dr Dian Fossey

"'Ghost Net Zero' is also one of the campaign's major focuses and locates, picks up, recycles and reuses lost fishing equipment, so-called "ghost nets."

Whilst at the event, Prince Albert was photographed releasing a rehabilitated duck who the organisation rescued after it had been eating plastic from the ocean.

Albert was also caught on camera as he planted a tree at the Gothenburg Botanical Garden next to where Sir David Attenborough planted the organisation's first tree, when he previously won the award in 2018.

David Attenborough planting the first tree for the organisation

The Duchess of York, who announced the winner of the award in 2021, looked wonderful as she donned a beige military-style jacket with black detailing and gold buttons which she paired with a black skirt and black tights.

Sarah was also pictured with the CEO of the Perfect World Foundation Ragnhild Jacobsson.

