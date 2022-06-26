Royal family release shocking statement as they remove son from school This is so sad

The Danish royal family announced on Sunday that Prince Christian will be taken out of his prestigious boarding school, Herlufsholm, and Princess Isabella will no longer attend the school as previously planned.

Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark and his wife Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, released a statement confirming the news, which has been rumoured since last month, when a documentary called Herlufsholm's Secrets alleged a culture of bullying and violence at the institution.

Their statement reads: "During summer we will make a decision with our children about their future school.

"For the students who continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school has more peace to ensure the necessary changes & succeed in creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel safe.

"It has been a difficult process for us, but based on the overall picture and our special position as Crown Prince Couple, we have chosen that Prince Christian stops at Herlufsholm, and that Princess Isabella does not start in 9th grade at school after the summer holidays.

Mary and Frederik are parents to four children

"As we have previously announced, we are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently. We have also made it clear that we as parents of a child at school expect the school to do what it takes to rectify the unacceptable conditions."

When the documentary, which saw 50 former students relate their experiences, was released, the royal couple were quick to speak out.

The royal couple married in 2004

They said at the time: "It is heartbreaking to hear about systematic bullying and about the culture of abuse and violence. That is completely unacceptable. As parents, we expect the school to effectively ensure a culture where everyone is safe."

As well as their oldest son and daughter Princess Isabella, 15, the parents-of-four also share 11-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

