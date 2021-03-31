Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary reunite with family for Easter fun The Danish royals enjoyed some painting

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were joined by their four children for some Easter fun on Wednesday.

The Danish royals enjoyed an afternoon of painting eggs as they wished their followers a happy Easter on Instagram.

Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13 and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine can be seen sitting at a table with their parents with a huge selection of paints to choose from.

Another photo sees the family pose outside their home in a candid photo. The translated caption reads: "With the wish of a happy Easter."

Last month, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary shared a fun video on Instagram of their four children playing ice hockey on a frozen lake, believed to be near their home at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine could be heard cheering as they expertly skated around the makeshift ice rink.

The Danish royal family's pet border collie Grace could also be seen running around with the young royals. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary welcomed the pup in 2017 after the passing of their previous dog, Ziggy.

The Danish royal family enjoyed some Easter fun

In February, royal fans were delighted as the Danish and Swedish royals teased one another publicly as their two countries faced each other in the World Men's Handball Championship final.

In a hilarious exchange on their respective social media accounts, Crown Prince Frederik told his Swedish counterpart Crown Princess Victoria: "Good Luck Sweden, may the best team win!"

The royal households shared the same photo of the telephone call between Frederik and Victoria, with her husband Prince Daniel, and their children, Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, waving Swedish flags.

The Danish handball team were victorious in the match, which took place in Egypt, winning by two points.

