The Countess of Wessex just wore the pleated skirt every woman wants Another gorgeous outfit for Prince Edward's wife…

On Tuesday, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex arrived in Moray, Scotland, for a day of engagements serving to recognise community organisations, volunteers and young people across the region.

READ: Countess Sophie wows in the sleekest designer midi dress

Looking as stunning as ever, Sophie wore a delightful outfit consisting of an incredible white pleated skirt. We love this style; it's a timeless cut that would suit every woman's shape. Full marks! She teamed it with a floral top and a dazzling beige blazer, and added a pair of Mary Jane shoes by Penelope Chilvers. She wore her hair in a chic chignon and her makeup looked as natural and flawless as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

The visit celebrated the impact of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in the Moray area.

READ: Sophie Wessex wore her most mesmerising outfit yet – and just wow

Sophie looked incredible in her white skirt

Sophie and Edward began their day at Gordonstoun School, where they viewed archive material relating to The Duke of Edinburgh’s time at Gordonstoun, including photographs and school reports.

On Monday, Sophie looked dreamy in her dream dress

They also presented over 120 pupils with their special Moray Badge ‘Platinum Jubilee’ and heard about their experiences completing the Badge. The Moray Badge - which is unique to Moray and Banffshire - has been reintroduced for 2022 as a special celebration to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Moray Badge was originally established by Kurt Hahn at Gordonstoun in 1936 and is widely recognised as being a predecessor of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, with The Duke himself having been awarded the Badge in 1937.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wears the most flattering summer dress we've ever seen

On Monday, Sophie looked beautiful alongside the Queen, wearing a fabulous bold green, fitted shirt dress with a slightly flared skirt. The blonde royal added contrasting terracotta accessories, which consisted of a brown clutch bag and sleek high heel shoes. We particularly loved her boater hat; the straw style featured a light green ribbon that gave it a bold edge.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.