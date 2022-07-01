The Queen travels to Norfolk for private weekend after busy trip to Scotland Her Majesty made three public appearances this week

The Queen has travelled to Norfolk to spend the weekend in private after a busy trip to Scotland.

Her Majesty has spent the past few days in Edinburgh where she carried out three major public appearances in celebration of Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week, and attended ceremonies steeped in tradition.

She is now enjoying a well-deserved rest at Sandringham Estate, her much-loved country home where she spends the occasional weekend. She also has Christmas at Sandringham and stays there until early February when she marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death and her own ascension to the throne.

Royal watchers were thrilled to see the Queen in good spirits this week as she attended three engagements at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh.

The Queen was joined by Prince Charles at Thursday's parade

On Thursday, she attended the Reddendo Parade alongside her son Prince Charles. The ceremony saw more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland parade in front of the royals. Her Majesty watched the action from a chair while Charles greeted members of the parade and shook hands with some of the archers present.

On Tuesday, the Queen watched another parade in the palace gardens. This time as head of the Armed Forces in the UK, she looked on as the army, the navy and the air force took part in the military spectacle.

She also stepped out on Tuesday for an Armed Forces parade

At the start of Holyrood Week, the 96-year-old monarch also attended the Ceremony of the Keys with the Earl and Countess of Wessex. As part of the tradition, the Queen was symbolically handed the keys to Edinburgh city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.

She appeared on good form as she beamed with delight and watched the ceremony, using her walking stick as an aid.

