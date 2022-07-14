Duchess Camilla surprises royal fans as she confesses to cruel prank on little sister The siblings appear together in a new documentary

The Duchess of Cornwall has been revealed as a bit of a prankster by her younger sister, Annabel Elliot.

MORE: Duchess Camilla reveals close bond with Duchess Kate: 'There were a lot of laughs'

Camilla's Country Life aired on ITV on 13 July and saw Prince Charles's wife reunite with her sibling as they walked around Hall Place, the Hampshire home that their grandparents used to own.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles can't control his laughter during Jubilee Pageant

At one point, the interviewer can be heard asking Annabel: "Have you had a discussion about the buried teddy bear?"

READ: Duchess Camilla reveals one of her favourite features at home with Prince Charles

MORE: Kate Middleton photographs the Duchess of Cornwall at home

Turning to her sister, Annabel then exclaims: "Camilla, Mark just brought up the teddy bear, hiding my teddy bear." Turning back to Mark she added, "She only owned up to me about a month before I got married, that actually she buried him."

Camilla and Annabel returned to Hall Place together

The pair then confirmed that Camilla had buried the bear in the grounds of Hall Place after a row with Annabel, with the Duchess admitting: "My sister and I had had a bit of an argument, so I buried him, it was sibling rivalry." Camilla added, "Yes, Tiddy Bar - he had a very happy resting ground, in the rose garden."

READ: Duchess Camilla almost missed her wedding to Prince Charles - all the details

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's home, Clarence House

When Annabel was asked if she had forgiven her elder sister, she laughed and said, "Certainly not! No, it still rankles to this day!"

The sisters pictured as children

Camilla and Annabel were raised in The Laines, an 18th-century country house in Plumpton, East Sussex. But they spent a great deal of time at their grandparents' home.

READ: Duchess Camilla reveals her favourite way to unwind at home with Prince Charles

MORE: Duchess Camilla's £850k break-up mansion she still owns – see inside

For the documentary, the sisters were given a tour by current owner Michael Langdon, with Camilla admitting: "I could find my way around here with my eyes shut!"

Camilla and Annabel with the current owners

Her sister Annabel later revealed: "There was a discussion as to whether any of us could take on the house but it was too big. We felt so sad about it going out of the family."

Camilla, who was returning to her grandparents' old home for the first time since 1987, added: "We loved being there. It was our holiday really. I do love the place."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.