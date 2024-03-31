Beaming King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Easter Sunday service - best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Sunday as they stepped out to attend the annual Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla all smiles as they arrive for Easter Mattins service

The royal couple arrived via car in high spirits with the monarch, 75, looking his usual dapper self in a smart coat and a blue tie. It marked his first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla appeared in high spirits

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, appeared radiant in a regal emerald green dress which she paired with a matching hat and black suede boots. She accessorised with a quilted black Chanel handbag and completed her springtime outfit with a slick of rosy pink lipstick and a pop of blush.

© Getty Images Princess Anne looked lovely in mint green

They were joined by a number of senior royals including Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as they arrived at church

The Prince and Princess of Wales were nonetheless not in attendance following Princess Kate's emotional cancer diagnosis announcement. It's thought that the Wales' will celebrate Easter privately, most likely at their second home Anmer Hall. They will be joined by their three children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who aren't due back in the classroom until 17 April.

Following the service, the royals usually return to Windsor Castle for a traditional roast lamb lunch. While it's not known if the royal family all take part in an Easter egg hunt, events are usually held for visitors at royal residences up and down the country.

Sunday's Easter service comes after Queen Camilla represented her husband at this year's Royal Maundy service which took place at Worcester Cathedral in the West Midlands. During the service, Camilla presented 75 women and 75 men - signifying the King's age - with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

© Getty Images The Right Reverend Dr John Inge, Bishop of Worcester Cathedral greeted Queen Camilla ahead of The Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral

In a pre-recorded address played at the service, King Charles, 75, spoke of his "great sadness" at not being able to attend amid his ongoing treatment.

The King added: "The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service – to follow Christ’s example 'not to be served but to serve'. That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart."

King Charles has scaled back his public appearances amid ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. At the time of his diagnosis, the palace released a statement which read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

© Getty Images King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer

While His Majesty postponed public-facing engagements, he is continuing to do certain administrative tasks including official paperwork. On 5 February, the palace shared a statement which read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

It continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

© Getty Images The monarch underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate earlier this year

Queen Camilla offered royal fans a major update on Charles's health back in early February. During an engagement at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, she told a critical care paramedic: "He's doing extremely well under the circumstances, he's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere - that's very cheering."

© Getty Images Peter Phillips spoke candidly about his uncle's frustration surrounding his health

Elsewhere, Peter Phillips recently sat down for an interview with Sky News Australia where he detailed the monarch's "frustration." During the candid chat, the King's nephew explained: "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do," Peter said. "But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."