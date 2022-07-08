Romeo and Cruz Beckham twin in denim as they share adorable sibling moment The Beckham brothers shared a cute moment together

The Beckham boys are a tight-knit trio – so it's always great to see them sharing some sibling love. Victoria and David's sons Romeo and Cruz recently embraced for an adorable photo together – and the stylish duo twinned in denim.

Romeo, 19, shared the cute photo with fans online. He embraced his younger brother Cruz, 17, as they both posed for the playful mirror selfie. Both boys matched as they each sported a pair of baggy blue denim jeans. Romeo completed his look with a graphic grey hoodie with a rose print and a bright pink beanie, while Cruz finessed his outfit with a simple black hoodie and some green and white sneakers.

Romeo grinned for the sibling's snap as he flashed a glimpse of some arty pearl drop earrings and Cruz pouted, revealing a similar pair of drop earrings with cross details.

Brooklyn's younger brothers were accompanied by a friend for the image, which Romeo shared on social media alongside the caption: "Brotherly love…. And Ahmed @cruzbeckham @ahmed_alsibai," with two laughing emojis.

The Beckham boys twinned in denim

Fans and friends adored the intimate brotherly moment and were quick to express their affection for the boys' relationship. "You guys are awesome," one commented, while another said: "Love these looks on you both." A third added: "Cool boys," with a string of fire emojis, as a fourth mentioned: "I love you Beckham family," with a heart emoji.

The brothers are super stylish

Considering their mother's prestige in the fashion industry, it comes as no surprise that her sons are following in her fashionable footsteps. Cruz is blazing a trail for Gen Z menswear and recently attended the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection alongside a star-studded front row in an unmissable ensemble.

He donned a mustard and rhubarb two-tone suede varsity jacket from the luxury fashion house boasting the label’s statement insignia and a large elephant face embroidered on the back of the garment. He teamed the piece with a pair of navy trousers, a simple white tank top, a pair of blue suede shoes and a brown belt.

