Everything you need to know about Prince William and Kate's eldest child Prince George The young royal turns nine on Friday

With Prince George set to celebrate his ninth birthday this Friday, we're taking a look back at the young royal's milestone moments thus far.

From his widely publicised birth to his education and favourite hobbies, Prince George has certainly enjoyed a whirlwind childhood.

His birth

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her eldest on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. In a rare occurrence, his birth was only the second time that three generations in direct line of succession to the throne have all been alive at the same time.

Kate's first-time pregnancy sparked unprecedented levels of global interest. Thanks to an historic law change, both the media and royal fans alike were quick to generate hype and incite speculation.

In a bid to end discrimination against women in succession to the British throne, the government introduced a Succession to the Crown Bill in the House of Commons.

Prince George weighed 8lb 6oz

This monumental ruling ensured that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child would automatically become heir to the throne, regardless of the baby's gender.

Prince George was named after a string of royals

Prince William and Kate wasted no time in picking Prince George's godparents. Settling on seven, the couple chose Zara Tindall, Mr Oliver Baker, Earl Grosvenor (Hugh), Mr Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Mrs David Jardine-Paterson, The Hon Mrs Michael Samuel, and Mr William van Cutsem.

The young royal was christened at St James' Palace

The young royal, whose full name reads is His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, was named after a string of royals. His Christian name was inspired by the Queen's grandfather, King George V, and her father, King George VI.

Prince George's middle name 'Alexander' is a gentle nod to Her Majesty's middle name 'Alexandra', while 'Louis' is also one of Prince William's middle names.

His position in the line of succession

The eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is third in line to the throne after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would have told George about his position in the line of succession last year at the age of seven. Robert believes that William and Kate decided to sit him down at a "controlled moment of their choice" so as not to run the risk of alarming the young royal.

The eight-year-old is third in line to the throne

And during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, royal fans were quick to notice Prince George's close proximity to Her Majesty as she made her final appearance during the festivities on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

No doubt intentional, the 96-year-old took centre stage on the iconic balcony, flanked by her three closet heirs: Prince Charles, Prince William, and her great-grandchild Prince George.

His hobbies

Like any other curious eight-year-old, the young royal boasts an array of interests. According to his father, George is particularly fond of dancing.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2021, the Duke said: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. And my mother always used to dance, she loved dancing. And if it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise."

When he's not dusting off his dancing shoes, the third-in-line to the throne enjoys learning about aeroplanes. Back in 2016, the Prince attended the Royal International Air Tattoo, which was his very first royal engagement in the UK.

George was led up the ladder of one of the RAF Aerobatic Team's Red Arrow Hawks by William, and even had the chance to sit in the cockpit.

Prince George enjoyed his trip to The Royal International Air Tattoo

He asked mum Kate: "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?" with William gently telling him, "Not right now."

No doubt sharing in his mother's passion for cooking, Prince George apparently loves spending time in the kitchen. In February 2019, Duchess Kate visited the Lavender Primary School in London and Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, later revealed: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her."

The youngster relishes spending time in the kitchen

"They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

More recently, Prince George has expressed an interest in all things football. The young royal is a member of his school's football team – and appears to support his dad's favourite football team, Aston Villa.

Prince William and Kate's eldest is an avid football fan

And last year, Prince George was noticeably upset when England lost in the rescheduled 2020 European Championships final.

His education

Prince George attended Thomas's Battersea alongside his sister Princess Charlotte up until his final term this summer. The south London school is an elite co-educational establishment located relatively close to the family's Kensington home. A new school is due to be revealed as the family prepares for their move to Windsor this summer.

Prince George arrived for his first day of school on 7 September 2017

Thomas's School was reportedly chosen by Prince William and Kate because "it was the right fit for [George]".

During his years at 'Middle School', Prince George had to complete 20 minutes of daily reading, in addition to 30 minutes per week of maths, daily times tables practice, and 30 minutes of spelling.

Princess Charlotte also attended Thomas's Battersea

Relocation to Windsor

Whilst reports remain unconfirmed, it is thought that Prince William and Kate will be relocating to Windsor this summer in order to be closer to both Her Majesty and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, who live in Bucklebury.

By trading their Kensington Palace residence for a family home on the Windsor estate, royal fans believe the couple are looking to start an exciting new chapter, while also keeping Apartment 1A at the palace as their London base.

The Cambridges are thought to be relocating to Windsor

With their three children in tow, life in Windsor will certainly afford the royal family greater privacy. Situated in the stunning Berkshire countryside, the Queen's breathtaking 655 acre-estate will moreover provide the Cambridge children with endless opportunities for outdoor fun.

The glorious Windsor estate will provide greater privacy

Prince George has reportedly already enjoyed a trial day at a new Berkshire school. According to The Daily Mail, teachers arranged a trial class for George, and were said to be "amused and relieved" when the pupils didn't recognise the Prince when he visited for the one-off session.

