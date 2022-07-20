The Duke of Cambridge has confirmed next year's Earthshot Prize will take place in Boston.

On Kensington Palace's official Twitter page, the announcement read: "The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022."

WATCH: Prince William confirms where the 2022 Earthshot Prize will take place

In an accompanying video, Prince William - who is currently on summer holiday with his family - divulged: "In 2022, we're back and bringing the Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the prize. We will be doing it right here in Boston."

Launched by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world.

Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Prince William at the the inaugural ceremony in London

Back in October, Prince William announced that the awards would be held in America. Speaking on stage at London's Alexandra Palace at the climax of the inaugural ceremony, the royal said: "Now, I hope you agree, that London and the UK has put on quite a show for our first year.

"So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots. Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago?"

He added: "I'm delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022."

