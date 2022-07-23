Royal fans surprised to learn Prince George and Queen are the same height George, nine, stood next to the Queen in the birthday picture

Royal fans were left shocked this week when the Queen shared a picture of her great-grandson Prince George and the pair were the same height.

George recently turned nine and the picture saw him with his 96-year-old 'Gan Gan' on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, taken during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was posted to the official Royal Family social media pages.

The two were standing side by side and pictured talking, and the Queen, even with her bold green hat, looked to be the same height as the young royal.

"The fact he's the same height though," commented one surprised fan, as others praised seeing a "great-grandmother with great-grandson together, an historic and special moment to cherish".

Others loved seeing the current monarch with the future monarch, with one comment reading: "Such a beautiful picture of Prince George with his gan gan!

"So much love and respect in his eyes for her happy birthday to him!"

🎂 Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George! pic.twitter.com/RenASYiAsU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2022

The post garnered a reaction from fans

In 2015 the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her then two-and-half-year old son called his great-Granny 'Gan Gan'.

"George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family," said Kate.

Kate, who is Great Britain's future Queen, has become close to the Queen over the last two decades, and she talked about Her Majesty's quiet support for her.

She recalled a particular engagement that she attended without Prince William and how the Queen helped her that day: "She was very supportive. The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion, which probably in everything that she's doing is a very small element, it shows just how caring she is really.