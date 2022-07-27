Duchess of Cornwall praises grandchildren for 'teaching her new things' Camilla has 10 grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken publicly about her love of being a grandmother and revealed that they are often "teaching" her new things.

Camilla has five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; her son Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy, and her daughter Laura has three, Eliza and twins Louis and Gus Lopes. She is also close with Prince William and Prince Harry's children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor.

"Well, what’s so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us," she shared during a visit to Cornwall where she toured a school in her role as patron of the charity Silver Stories, which encourages young people to read to the elderly.

The wife of Prince Charles went on to describe reading as the “foundation of learning” while speaking to Dame Esther Rantzen, a trustee of the charity, who joined the duchess at Charlestown School in St Austell.

The interview will be broadcast later on BBC Morning Live on BBC One.

"I think all the young children need their confidence boosted especially to read, which as we all know is the foundation of learning," said the duchess. "You can see the pleasure these listeners get from listening to children – it’s the highlight of their week."

The Duchess of Cornwall is step-grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

In 2021 Camilla spoke about reading with her grandchildren, and shared that she bought them books for Christmas gifts.

"I have a granddaughter that's very into Philip Pullman and she's been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Belle Sauvage and the twin boys, one I got Dracula and the other I put onto Lord of the Rings…so those are the children's books," she shared.

Camilla is patron of a number of charities

The duchess is Patron of a number of literacy charities and recently launched The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room on Instagram for book lovers of all ages and abilities.

The 74-year-old has also previously shared fond memories of her childhood, revealing that her favourite book had been Black Beauty, and thinking about the story still makes her cry now.