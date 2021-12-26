Duchess Camilla reveals special gifts she bought grandchildren for Christmas

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed the thoughtful gifts she bought her grandchildren for Christmas in a new interview. Camilla, who celebrated Christmas Day in Windsor with Prince Charles and the Queen, seems keen to share her love of reading with the youngsters, and bought them all books.

Speaking in an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme's Christmas special, Camilla revealed the books she had picked out for her five grandchildren, explaining: "I have a granddaughter that's very into Philip Pullman and she's been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Belle Sauvage and the twin boys, one I got Dracula and the other I put onto Lord of the Rings…so those are the children's books."

Camilla is a grandmother to five grandchildren, and also step-grandmother to Prince William and Prince Harry's children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor.

While the books Camilla selected are likely for her daughter Laura Lopes' children – Eliza, 13, and twins Gus and Lois, she may have also opted to gift books to the rest of the children in the family, given her passion for reading.

The Duchess of Cornwall is step-grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duchess is Patron of a number of literacy charities and recently launched The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room on Instagram for book lovers of all ages and abilities. In the interview, the 74-year-old also shared some fond memories of her childhood, revealing that her favourite book had been Black Beauty, and thinking about the story still makes her cry now.

"In those days I was a sort of pony mad child, and I thought of very little else apart from horses and ponies and charging about on them, so I think Black Beauty was the first book that stuck in my mind," Camilla said.

Camilla appears on BBC Radio 4 Today programme's Christmas special

The Duchess is no doubt looking forward to spending more time with her family over the holidays, after spending Christmas in Windsor. Charles and Camilla attended a morning church service with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, before spending the rest of the day at Windsor Castle with the Queen, who cancelled her plans for a family gathering at Sandringham for the second year running amid rising COVID-19 cases.

