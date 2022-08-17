Prince Harry pictured in Africa ahead of visit to the UK The Duke of Sussex returned to the continent

The Duke of Sussex surprised royal watchers when he made a previously unannounced visit to Africa on Wednesday.

Harry was photographed at the airport in a snapshot shared on Twitter by Eric Morier-Genoud following the Prince's arrival in Vilankulos, Mozambique.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William?

The reason for his visit wasn't clear but the dad-of-two has a long association with and fondness for Africa, where he's been involved in many charitable projects.

The Duke was pictured wearing a cap alongside a shirt and pair of shorts, and it's believed that he visited several tourist destinations alongside a group of friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month

In a moving speech to the United Nations last month, the Prince said: "Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline... It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

It was revealed earlier this week that the Sussexes will be returning to Britain next month, for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this summer.

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't stay with the Queen during UK visit

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spectacular properties: a peek inside their wildly different homes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the UK was confirmed on Monday. The couple will return will be back in Britain during the first week of September, during which time they will also visit Germany.

Harry and Meghan will return to the UK next month

A spokesperson for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

The couple will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5.

The couple spent time in Africa before and after their marriage

The Duchess of Sussex is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others.

They will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8. It is not yet known whether the couple will be joined by their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.