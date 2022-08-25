Prince Harry holds minute of silence at special polo match The royal paid his respects

Prince Harry headed off to Aspen for a special polo match with friend Nacho Figueras to take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

At the start of the tournament, however, HELLO! can report that he took the time to hold a minute of silence for those polo players who had lost their lives.

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras pose for photos

The royal took off his hat for the tribute that honored those who had recently passed away, including one of the players who was slated to play in the tournament.

Chevy Beh, the CEO of medical scheduling app BookDoc, had passed away earlier this week and was particularly remembered by the gathering.

He was not only an accomplished entrepreneur but also a proficient polo player, who had once captained the England Under-21 team against Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex also kept his hat off in honor of the American national anthem that marked the start of the tournament.

Prince Harry joined his good friend Nacho Figueras

The Prince will play alongside his friend Nacho on the Sentebale team as they took to the field against other US Polo Association teams.

The annual event is the charity's largest fundraiser of the year and the Duke shared how the team was "proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive."

"The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic," he added.

"We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible."

The royal will play on the Sentebale team

Founded in 2006, Sentebale raises awareness and funds to support children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

