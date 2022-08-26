The Queen celebrates close family member's birthday with touching message Her Majesty took to social media

The Queen interrupted her Balmoral break to share a sweet birthday message paying tribute to her cousin, The Duke of Gloucester.

Her Majesty's social media team took to Instagram with a portrait of the 78-year-old Duke smiling in a relaxed setting. Alongside the photo, the 96-year-old penned: "Wishing the Duke of Gloucester a happy birthday today!"

The two working royals share a close bond thanks to their mutual grandfather, King George V. As the son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard of Gloucester is the Queen's first cousin and a full-time working member of the royal family.

He married Danish-born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen in July 1972. The couple have three children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

The couple moved out of Apartment 1 and downsized to a smaller residence, the Old Stables, within the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2019.

The Duke attends national and international events in support of The Queen and her duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements every year reflecting his own interests and charities.

More recently, the Duke represented Her Majesty at the Funeral of King Tupou V of Tonga in March 2012; at the Vatican for the Inauguration of Pope Francis on 19 March 2013; and in South Korea for the 60th Anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice in July 2013.

And earlier this year, the Queen's cousin made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace royal balcony as part of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A spokesperson at the time said: "After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen."

