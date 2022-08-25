The Queen sparks debate amongst fans during Balmoral summer holiday Her Majesty is staying at her Scottish home

The Queen has stepped back from the spotlight in recent weeks as she enjoys her well-deserved summer holiday at Balmoral.

The monarch travelled to Scotland in July and traditional tends to stay until October, before resuming her royal duties.

Despite being out of the public eye, the Queen's social media team continue to work hard updating the Royal Family accounts – and the latest post on Instagram has divided fans.

In celebration of World Photograph Day, a series of snapshots were shared with fans showcasing some of the most iconic images of the Queen.

Fans were divided over their favourite photo

The reel includes photos of Her Majesty taken by Cecil Beaton, Yousef Karsh, Sterling Henry Nahum, Dorothy Wilding, Polly Borland, Annie Leibovitz and David Bailey.

The caption reads: "The Queen is one of the most photographed people in the world. Her Majesty's portrait has been taken by many renowned photographers and this #WorldPhotographyDay we are looking back at some of the most iconic images."

The Queen is currently on her summer break

Royal followers were delighted by the post – but seriously divided when it came to their favourite. Others chose to share love hearts in the comments section as they praised the 96-year-old monarch. "Her beautiful smile is always the same," one remarked.

The Queen is expected to break from her summer holiday at the start of September in light of Boris Johnson's decision to step down as Prime Minister.

Balmoral has long been a favourite of Her Majesty

It has been confirmed that he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen on 6 September – meaning she is likely to return to London to acknowledge his exit and welcome in a new PM.

Meanwhile, it's thought that the Queen is currently spending time with the Cambridges at her Balmoral estate.

The Cambridges are currently spending time in Scotland with the monarch

In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted disembarking a commercial flight on Sunday with two of her children, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

It is believed that Prince William travelled separately from his wife with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

