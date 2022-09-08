Prince William and other royal family arrive in Balmoral to be at Queen’s bedside - see video A plane has landed in Aberdeen carrying the Duke of Cambridge among other royals

Members of the royal family have arrived in Scotland to be by the Queen's bedside following the news that the monarch is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.

MORE: Concern for the Queen's health as Buckingham Palace issue new statement: Live updates

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com and landed at Aberdeen airport at 3.50pm, which is about an hour's drive from Balmoral. Several members of the royal family - including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex - were onboard.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal family members arrive in Balmoral

It is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are on their way to Balmoral separately from other royals but have been in coordination with other family members’ plans.

MORE: The telling sign that the Queen's health was a worry for Prince William and Kate Middleton

MORE: How the Cambridge children could follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Conrwall, have also reportedly made their way to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

A plane has landed in Aberdeen carrying the Duke of Cambridge among other royals

Earlier on, Palace officials revealed the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

MORE: Why Princess Eugenie heard the news of the Queen 2,000 miles away

A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen’s immediate family members were informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch's health. The head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.