What does the Duchess of Cornwall's 'Queen Consort' title mean?

Following the death of the Queen on 8 September, the Duchess of Cornwall became the Queen Consort – but what does this title mean?

The title doesn't come with any powers and is ceremonial, with the consort of a monarch expected to "provide companionship and moral and practical support". Prince Philip carried the title of consort to the Queen from the moment of her accession in 1952 up until his death in 2021, making him the longest serving royal consort in history.

As Queen Consort, Camilla will be crowned and anointed during Charles' coronation, although hers will be a much simpler ceremony.

A page on Buckingham Palace reads: "Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony."

Despite being the Queen's consort, Philip was not crowned at the ceremony, as the husband of a reigning queen does not receive this honour.

The monarch's death was confirmed at 18:30pm, with an official statement reading: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The announcement was also officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag was lowered to half-mast.

Prince Charles said in a statement issued on Thursday evening: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

