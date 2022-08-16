Duchess Camilla thrills with cheeky response to royal fan The Duchess of Cornwall showed off her sense of humour

Last month, The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her milestone 75th birthday and the royal was inundated with support from royal watchers.

Camilla has now sent out responses to the legions who wished her a happy birthday, and as one fan revealed, she even included a cheeky message. The Duchess sent a photo of herself, which was taken during her trip to Jordan with Prince Charles in 2021. And in a message, she humorously penned: "Thank you for your birthday message. I can't quite believe that I've reached three quarters of a century!"

The card, which was shared by Twitter user @ChristinsQueens, was finished with the royal's signature.

People loved seeing Camilla's cheeky side, as one said: "That is such a 'Camilla' answer. One has to love her!"

A second wrote: "I love her responses. They are so unique," while a third shared: "How wonderful. I just love Camilla," and a fourth posted: "Haha I love that little message!"

My first ever “royal double” reply from the Duchess of Cornwall 📬 pic.twitter.com/nRi0sZzIcQ — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) August 16, 2022

On the royal's birthday, a new portrait was shared by the official Clarence House Instagram account.

The wife of Prince Charles looked radiant in the photograph, captured by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Wearing an elegant summer dress complete with a feminine V-neck collar adorned with blue and pink flowers, Duchess Camilla was pictured in the gardens of her Wiltshire home.

The future Queen Consort was photographed alongside her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Beth, who sat on her lap and gazed into the camera.

Camilla, who is patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, adopted both her Jack Russells Beth and Bluebell from the charity, which has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860.

They've even accompanied the Duchess on a few royal outings over the years, so it comes as no surprise Beth was pictured alongside Camilla on her milestone birthday.

The post on Clarence House's Instagram read: "Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!"

