Where were the royal family when they learnt of the sad passing of the Queen? Not everyone could be with Her Majesty in Balmoral

The royal family rushed to be by Her Majesty's side when they learned of her ill-health, with Princes William, Harry, Charles, Edward and Andrew making the journey to Scotland to be at Balmoral when Her Royal Highness died.

Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex were also at Balmoral when the Queen passed away, but sadly other members of the royal family were unable to make it in time to say their final goodbyes.

WATCH: Royal family members arrive in Balmoral

Duchess Kate was seen picking her children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis up from school in Windsor, while Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, remained in London, rather than traveling with her husband from London.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, who both have close relationships with their grandmother weren't able to be there for her final moments, with Eugenie now living in Portugal, with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August. It is not known where Beatrice was to hear the upsetting news.

Lady Louise Windsor, one of the youngest of the Queen's grandchildren, recently moved to Scotland to begin her studies at St. Andrew's, but being just a few days into term, was reportedly unable to make the trip to Balmoral.

The royal family arrive at Balmoral

It is not known if Zara and Mike Tindall have made their way to Scotland, though Zara pulled out of an event on Wednesday, just hours before fresh concerns for the Queen's health reached the public via a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Many of the royal family travelled together to Scotland, with Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex flying into Aberdeen airport from London.

Prince Harry reportedly made his own way to the Scottish highlands, while Princess Anne and Prince Charles were already in the area on separate engagements.

