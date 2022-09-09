The Queen's mourning period: what you need to know The Queen passed away peacefully at home in Balmoral

Outpourings of support for the Royal Family have swept across the nation in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Having reigned as the longest-serving monarch in British history, The Queen passed away peacefully at her Scottish Highland residence of Balmoral.

READ: The Queen's death: Day-by-day guide to what happens next

The 96-year-old's passing away has triggered a period of mourning for the country – and many are unsure what to expect during this time. A long-standing transition, the period of mourning following a monarch's death consists of intricately planned events by Buckingham Palace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures

Yet, what will happen during this mourning period?

Buckingham Palace released a statement via Instagram to outline the schedule for the next few days. The statement read: "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral. The date of The Funeral will be confirmed in due course."

MORE: The Queen's death: Day-by-day guide to what happens next

"Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."

The Queen died peacefully at home in Scotland

The statement also indicated that flags at royal residences will be flown at half-mast and a royal gun salute will take place in London on Friday at 1pm. Royal residences including Balmoral and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace will be closed throughout the mourning period.

The death of The Queen, known as D-Day, is followed by coded days titled D+1, D+2 until her state funeral which is due to take place at Westminster Abbey ten days after her death on D+10.

The royal was Britain's longest-serving monarch

The schedule is as follows:

On D+1, the Accession Council will meet at St James Palace to officially crown the new King. Charles automatically became King upon the Queen’s death, with Camilla becoming Queen Consort – this meeting is simply a formal proclamation during MPs swear allegiance to the new monarch.

D+2 will oversee similar proclamations which are made by the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish administrations. On D+3, the new King receives a motion of condolence at Westminster Hall, before departing on a tour of the United Kingdom, where he will attend services in Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff before returning to London.

Tributes have been pouring in for the royal from across the nation

On D+7, the Queen’s coffin will arrive at the Palace of Westminster via a ceremonial route through central London, where it will lie in state for three days ahead of the funeral.

On D+10, the Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, led by the current Archbishop of Canterbury, the Rev Justin Welby. The Queen’s coffin will be taken to the Abbey in a military procession, with the coffin borne on a gun carriage by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. During the procession, Big Ben is set to chime. Senior members of the royal family are expected to walk behind the coffin.

The funeral is expected to take place on 19 September

Afterwards, the Queen will be privately buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel, her final resting place.

In terms of how the mourning period will affect everyday life, there are due to be some key changes for the nation. On the day of the funeral, The BBC will suspend all programmes to cover the event. Sports fixtures including football matches and the cricket are set to be postponed, while banks and many shops will close.

READ: Prince William leaves Balmoral for emotional reunion with Kate and the kids after Queen's death

Additionally, the rail strikes on 15 and 17 September have been called off and the upcoming strike action planned by Royal Mail and RMT rail workers has been suspended. Gyms and schools are expected to remain open

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.