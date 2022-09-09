Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Zara Tindall arrive at Balmoral to pay respects to Queen The royals made their way to Scotland

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her granddaughters Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have arrived at Balmoral, according to the BBC.

The three members of the royal family travelled from all different locations, with Princess Eugenie believed to have flown in from her new home in Portugal, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall are both thought to have arrived from within the UK, with Zara cancelling public engagements in the days leading up to the Queen's death.

Princess Beatrice has an especially close relationship with Her Majesty, with her grandmother among the few guests at her lockdown wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Princess Beatrice's husband paid a particularly moving tribute to his grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

Zara Tindall with Her Majesty The Queen

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the property developer shared a series of heartwarming images of the late monarch - including one from his lockdown wedding to Beatrice.

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he wrote. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Queen Elizabeth II at Princess Beatrice's wedding

Touching upon his family, he added: "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted [broken heart emoji]."

