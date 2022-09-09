King Charles makes candid confession about Queen's death - 'I've been dreading it' Charles was speaking to British Prime Minister Liz Truss

King Charles III has shared that his mother's passing was the "moment I've been dreading" in a rare and moving moment of honesty.

MORE: The world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - best pictures

Charles, who became King following Queen Elizabeth II's death, was speaking to British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning when he made the remarks.





Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles makes candid confession about Queen's death

"You're very kind to come in, I know how particularly busy you are," he said as she curtseyed to His Majesty before he shared his thoughts on his walk into the Palace, where he met wellwishers.

"This afternoon when we arrived here, all those people had come to give their condolences, the flowers… it's the moment I've been dreading as I know a lot of people have, but you try to keep on going."

The King arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday having travelled down from Balmoral earlier this morning alongside Camilla.

As they emerged from their vehicle, they were met with huge cheers and chants of 'God Save the King'. Dressed in mourning clothes, Charles and Camilla appeared teary-eyed as they commenced their journey down South.

King Charles with his mother

An emotional Charles was pictured in the back seat, whilst the new Queen Consort rode in the front passenger seat.

Following the death of his mother, the royal released a deeply personal statement which read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Charles shared a deeply personal statement

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he added.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Earlier on Friday the new King confirmed his wish to hold an extended period of royal mourning, lasting a week until after his mother's funeral, the full details of which have yet to be announced.