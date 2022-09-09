King Charles III looks so sombre as he views floral tributes to the Queen following her death The new monarch has returned to London

King Charles III was unable to contain his heartbreak as he viewed a sea of floral tributes left by members of the public in honour of his beloved mother, the Queen.

Bouquets, teddies and written notes were left outside Buckingham Palace following the news that the Queen had died on Thursday afternoon.

As the number of mourners increased throughout Friday, their tributes were moved to be displayed in neighbouring Green Park Floral Tribute Garden, where the new King spent time viewing the huge array.

Devoted to his mother, he was understandably upset as he bent down to read some of the many messages left in honour of the Queen.

The new king was emotional as he viewed floral tributes

He was joined by his wife, the new Queen Consort Camilla, who matched his sombre mood. She was known to have a very close relationship with her mother-in-law.

King Charles will later address the nation as the new monarch in a pre-recorded speech following his return to London from Balmoral. He was by his mother's side when she "peacefully" passed away, along with his younger sister, Princess Anne.

The monarch greeted mourners outside Buckingham Palace

Charles automatically acceded his mother as the nation's monarch upon her passing, but he will not be formally proclaimed King until an Accession Council is held at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.

The Palace has announced it is the new King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral. The date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course.

Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 0800hrs on the morning after the final day of Royal Mourning.

