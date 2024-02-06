Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla proves she’s 'able to run the show alone' and shares 'similarities to Elizabeth'
Speaking to HELLO!, body language expert Darren Stanton highlighted the Queen's strengths

Queen Camilla in black hat
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Queen Camilla's seamless transition into her royal role has been described as effortless by body language expert Darren Stanton. 

Speaking to HELLO!, Darren highlighted the Queen's natural ability to engage and connect with people, much like the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

Camilla's confidence and approachability in her duties have become increasingly evident through her public appearances.

Darren observed the poise and balance in Camilla's posture, drawing parallels to the late Queen's own demeanor at a similar stage in life. 

Camilla meeting two writers© Getty
Camilla has great poise, like Queen Elizabeth II

"It’s amazing how similar Camilla is to the late Queen Elizabeth, in terms of the way she navigates around the room and speaks to people," he noted.

 This comparison is not to suggest Camilla has intentionally emulated Queen Elizabeth, but rather that their body language exhibits striking similarities.

One particular gesture Darren pointed out is Camilla's tendency to stoop down to the level of those she's interacting with, a move that symbolizes humility and the desire to connect on a more personal level.

Queen Camilla leaving The London Clinic with charles© Getty
Queen Camilla left The London Clinic in style

 "Despite her position, Camilla isn’t adverse to making this gesture as it creates greater rapport and a connection with the people that she’s speaking to," Darren explained.

Camilla's unwavering eye contact and self-assured presence hint at an inner strength and composure. Darren elaborated, "With Camilla, she has gravitated towards the role of Queen so effortlessly. Queen Elizabeth is somebody that she had a deal of admiration and fondness towards, and it’s clear Camilla sees her as a real role model.”

Camilla's ability to 'run the show' is evident in her solo engagements, where she demonstrates high levels of self-assurance and comfortability in her royal duties. 

Darren noted her open-palm gestures, indicative of trust and openness, and her direct eye contact, which together assert her confidence. 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Page of Honour Freddy Parker Bowles watch an RAF flypast, following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
Queen Camilla at the Coronation

"She doesn’t display any signs of not lacking confidence or appearing unsure in herself," he said. 

The Queen Consort's interactions suggest she's a skilled communicator, readily engaging with the public and fulfilling her responsibilities “with or without the King by her side.”

The analysis of Camilla's body language comes at a poignant time, as King Charles has recently been diagnosed with cancer. 

The King and Queen arrived in London from Sandringham to begin his outpatient treatment. Despite the circumstances, Camilla has chosen to maintain her public engagements while providing unwavering support to her husband.

Camilla greeting well-wishers in Swindon© Getty
Camilla stepped out to greet well-wishers in Swindon

As the royal family adapts to the King's health situation, members are stepping up to fulfill the monarch's duties. Prince William, in particular, is set to return to his official engagements, offering support to the family during this challenging period.

This collective response highlights the resilience and adaptability of the monarchy, with Queen Camilla at the forefront, embodying the strength and grace required of her role. 

Her commitment to public service and the evident skills she brings to her engagements reinforce the monarchy's steadfast presence in times of both celebration and adversity.

