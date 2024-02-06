Queen Camilla proves she’s 'able to run the show alone' and shares 'similarities to Elizabeth'

Queen Camilla's seamless transition into her royal role has been described as effortless by body language expert Darren Stanton.

Speaking to HELLO!, Darren highlighted the Queen's natural ability to engage and connect with people, much like the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla's confidence and approachability in her duties have become increasingly evident through her public appearances.

Darren observed the poise and balance in Camilla's posture, drawing parallels to the late Queen's own demeanor at a similar stage in life.

"It’s amazing how similar Camilla is to the late Queen Elizabeth, in terms of the way she navigates around the room and speaks to people," he noted.

This comparison is not to suggest Camilla has intentionally emulated Queen Elizabeth, but rather that their body language exhibits striking similarities.

One particular gesture Darren pointed out is Camilla's tendency to stoop down to the level of those she's interacting with, a move that symbolizes humility and the desire to connect on a more personal level.

"Despite her position, Camilla isn’t adverse to making this gesture as it creates greater rapport and a connection with the people that she’s speaking to," Darren explained.

Camilla's unwavering eye contact and self-assured presence hint at an inner strength and composure. Darren elaborated, "With Camilla, she has gravitated towards the role of Queen so effortlessly. Queen Elizabeth is somebody that she had a deal of admiration and fondness towards, and it’s clear Camilla sees her as a real role model.”

Camilla's ability to 'run the show' is evident in her solo engagements, where she demonstrates high levels of self-assurance and comfortability in her royal duties.

Darren noted her open-palm gestures, indicative of trust and openness, and her direct eye contact, which together assert her confidence.

"She doesn’t display any signs of not lacking confidence or appearing unsure in herself," he said.

The Queen Consort's interactions suggest she's a skilled communicator, readily engaging with the public and fulfilling her responsibilities “with or without the King by her side.”

The analysis of Camilla's body language comes at a poignant time, as King Charles has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The King and Queen arrived in London from Sandringham to begin his outpatient treatment. Despite the circumstances, Camilla has chosen to maintain her public engagements while providing unwavering support to her husband.

As the royal family adapts to the King's health situation, members are stepping up to fulfill the monarch's duties. Prince William, in particular, is set to return to his official engagements, offering support to the family during this challenging period.

This collective response highlights the resilience and adaptability of the monarchy, with Queen Camilla at the forefront, embodying the strength and grace required of her role.

Her commitment to public service and the evident skills she brings to her engagements reinforce the monarchy's steadfast presence in times of both celebration and adversity.