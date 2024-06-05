Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals as they mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings - live updates
King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals as they mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings - best photos

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence are visiting Normandy

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the royals on Wednesday as they attend a series of commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, honouring the brave personnel who risked their lives for freedom and peace.

Kicking off the commemorations, Charles and Camilla, accompanied by the Prince of Wales will visit Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regina Rifles, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, will unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman and attend a reception in Normandy with members of the Regiment.

They will later visit the Bayeux War Cemetery where they'll join Normandy veterans and French representatives at a Royal British Legion Service of Commemoration.

In her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Princess Anne will also attend an annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral alongside Sir Timothy.

Following the service, the couple will attend a service and an evening vigil where Queen Elizabeth's only daughter will deliver a speech in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the operation.

On Thursday, Charles, Camilla and William will travel to France. They are due to join the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer.

Meanwhile, William is due to mark the poignant anniversary alongside the Canadian government at Juno Beach Centre. He will be joined by Canadian armed forces personnel and World War II veterans.

The father-of-three is also expected to attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach. William will be joined by veterans and 25 world heads of state.

The trip will mark William's first overseas visit since his wife Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, and the first overseas visit for the King since he was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier in the year.

In recent weeks, Charles has been seen making more public appearances, including a visit to a cancer treatment centre, and the hosting of two garden parties, one of which clashed with an event hosted by the monarch's son, Prince Harry.

