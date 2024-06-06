Prince William joins King Charles and Queen Camilla in France for historic anniversary - best photos

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William are due to attend a series of commemorative events in France on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

As Patron of the Royal British Legion, the monarch and his wife visited the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer.

1/ 4 © Getty Images His Majesty lead the ceremony at Gold Beach alongside the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The site, which opened in 2021, pays tribute to 22,442 service personnel under British command who died on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944. For the special occasion, Charles looked smart in a military uniform, while Camilla looked elegant in a flowing white coat dress and a matching hat.

2/ 4 © Getty Images Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke at the service and paid tribute to the veterans who "freed a continent and built a better world". He added: "Each of you who contributed that day – sailor, soldier, aviator, civilian – whether you fought on the beaches, or parachuted from the skies, or flew fighters or gliders, whether you were an engineer or a radio operator or an intelligence officer, your actions freed a continent and built a better world. "You risked everything and we owe you everything. We cannot possibly hope to repay that debt but we can and we must pledge never to forget."

3/ 4 © Getty Images Actor Martin Freeman, 52, spoke during the poignant event.

4/ 4 © Getty Images Musician and actor Johnny Flynn performed a moving song with an acoustic guitar. Elsewhere, Tom Jones performed a rendition of 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall'.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 41, attended the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, hosted by the Government of Canada.

© Getty Images Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre

At the event, he will join Canadian D-Day and Second World War Veterans, as well as Canadian Armed Forces personnel, cadets, and wider youth representatives.

The father-of-three will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, joining over 25 Heads of State and veterans from around the world in marking this historic anniversary.

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are set to join veterans and their families at the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

On Wednesday, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William attended the UK's national commemorative event hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Portsmouth on Wednesday

During the poignant occasion, Prince William and King Charles delivered moving speeches paying tribute to the brave personnel who risked their lives for freedom and peace.

© Getty Images Prince William was joined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The monarch's speech in part read: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which we have heard today, and throughout our lives, cannot fail to move us, to inspire us, and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation – now, tragically, dwindling to so few.

"It is our privilege to hear their testimony, but our role is not purely passive: it is our duty to ensure that we, and future generations, do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom.

"Our rights, and the liberty won at such terrible cost, bring with them responsibilities to others in the exercise of that liberty. The Allied actions of that day ensured the forces of freedom secured, first, a toehold in Normandy, then liberated France, and ultimately, the whole of Europe from the stranglehold of a brutal totalitarianism."

© Getty Images The monarch delivered a poignant speech at the event

He finished by adding: "So, as we give thanks for all those who gave so much to win the victory, whose fruits we still enjoy to this day, let us, once again, commit ourselves always to remember, cherish and honour those who served that day and to live up to the freedom they died for by balancing rights with civic responsibilities to our country. For we are all, eternally, in their debt."