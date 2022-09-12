The one item mourners have been asked not to leave in memory of the Queen Royal fans have been leaving tributes to Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace and Green Park

The Royal Parks organisation has issued a plea to those visiting Buckingham Palace and Green Park to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen, requesting that mourners stop leaving marmalade sandwiches.

The gesture is due to a very popular comedy sketch where Paddington Bear meets the Queen during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and the pair discuss their love for marmalade sandwiches, with Her Majesty joking that she keeps her sandwich in her handbag "for later". However, despite the best of intentions from those leaving the sandwiches as a sweet memento in memory of the monarch, the organisation has said that the sandwiches are having a negative impact on wildlife.

The request from the organisation, which is in charge of the official Floral Tribute Garden in Green Park, reads: "We are asking people not to leave marmalade sandwiches because of the negative impact on the park’s wildlife." Teddies and other artefacts are still allowed, but the charity has added that they "would prefer that they didn’t" due to sustainability reasons.

The organisation has requested that people stop leaving marmalade sandwiches

Royal fans were in tears after a tweet shared from the beloved children's character's official Twitter account read: "Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," following her death on Thursday 8 September. The post quickly gained hundreds of thousands of likes from fans, who took to the replies to express their condolences for the late monarch and fond memories of their surprise sketch to mark the Jubilee earlier this year.

As one said: "The recent video at the Platinum Jubilee with The Queen and Paddington was one of the loveliest things I've seen for some time... brought a tear to your eye. True humility."

