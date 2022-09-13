Queen Elizabeth II: Record your messages of sympathy in HELLO!'s Book of Condolence Her Majesty passed away on 8 September

In a bid to pay tribute to the late monarch's extraordinary 70-year reign, the team at HELLO! have created an online 'Book of Condolence'.

Following the Queen's heartbreaking death last week, royal fans will be able to pen their own messages of sympathy alongside any fond memories garnered during Her Majesty's inspiring time on the throne.

WATCH: The Queen's 70-year reign in pictures

In addition to any touching words, readers will be able to upload their own photographs. If you or any relatives have had any chance encounters with the late Queen, then we'd love to hear from you.

Since her death, there has been a steady outpouring of grief. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and captured the hearts of many around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II made history as the longest-serving monarch in UK history

The late monarch reportedly died "peacefully" at her Balmoral residence on 8 September, surrounded by members of her immediate family including her eldest two children Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

Following her funeral on Monday 19 September, Her Majesty will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel, the resting place of her parents and sister, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret.

As we reflect on her extraordinary reign, we invite you to share your tributes to the beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

Simply fill out the form below and click 'send' once completed.

Please note that we may include these special memories as part of our commemorative coverage both in print and online.





