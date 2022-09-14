King Charles III's Clarence House staff hit with redundancies following accession Dozens of staff are reportedly at risk of losing their jobs

Many of King Charles III's Clarence House staff have been given notice of the threat of redundancy in the wake of his accession, it has been revealed.

According to The Guardian, private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and other loyal household employees were among those who received the letter, while the thanksgiving service for the Queen was taking place in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Although King Charles and the Queen Consort will continue to live at Clarence House while renovation work at Buckingham Palace is completed, his office will move to the royal residence, meaning Clarence House will be "closed down".

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Following last week’s Accession, the operations of the Household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun.

"Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff."

Any staff whose roles are being made redundant will be offered enhanced redundancy payments, and no staff will be affected for at least three months.

The Households of the Queen Mother and the Duke of Edinburgh were also closed after their deaths.

Charles has lived at Clarence House for almost 20 years, and renovated the historic home prior to moving in, but kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother, the Queen Mother, lived there.

The incredible residence has previously been home to several senior royals including the Queen, who gave birth to Princess Anne there in 1950, and Princess Margaret, who lived in the two rooms that now make up the Garden Room before she got married.

The Queen Mother, meanwhile, lived there for 50 years until her death in 2002.

