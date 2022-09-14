Lady Louise Windsor performs rare curtsy in moving moment The teenager paid her respects to the Queen

Lady Louise Windsor performed a rare curtsy on Wednesday as she paid her respects to her late grandmother, the Queen, who passed away on 8 September.

SEE: Lady Louise Windsor is elegant in smart coat for heartbreaking event

The young royal took the move as a mark of respect to the late monarch, as her body was laid in state at Westminster Hall, where it will remain until the state funeral on 19 September. Lady Louise stood alongside her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, who similarly bowed his head in respect for Her Majesty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

Other royal ladies also curtsied to pay their respects, including the new Princess of Wales. Kate showed her respect for the late Queen as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's bittersweet start to university amid recent heartache

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor's forever connection to the Queen revealed

Royal ladies normally curtsy and bow their heads in public if they're seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow.

The Duchess of Sussex also performed a curtsy as she paid her respects alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Lady Louise is not often seen performing curtsies. However, she was caught on camera performing a curtsy during the service of remembrance for her late grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2021.

Lady Louise and her brother paid their respects

As the Queen neared them, while being led to her seat by Prince Andrew, both Louise and mother, the Countess of Wessex curtsied. Meanwhile, James and Prince Edward bowed their heads.

The procession was the first time that James had been seen in public following the passing of the monarch, which is likely because of his young age.

PHOTOS: Royal family members pictured for first time after Queen's death

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor rushes back from St Andrews for special service for the Queen

Lady Louise rushed to Balmoral following the news of the Queen's passing, as she was nearby having recently begun studying at St Andrews University.

While there, she reunited with her mother and looked upset as she viewed floral tributes that had been left for her late grandmother outside the Scottish residence.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.